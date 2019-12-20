BidaskClub Downgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Sell

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

AMSWA opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. American Software has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $482.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $26,417.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,177 shares of company stock worth $927,401. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Software by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

