FedEx’s (FDX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Dec 20th, 2019

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FDX opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

