Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.81. Barclays shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 370,349 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Barclays by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 45.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

