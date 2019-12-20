LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Gap Up to $85.95

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.10, but opened at $85.95. LogMeIn shares last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 1,091,211 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Man Group plc raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 331.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 675,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 443,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $32,132,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 304,105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,313.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 162,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

