Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.06. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 221,896 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 96.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 276,384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

