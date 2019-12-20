Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.06. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 221,896 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.
Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.
About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
