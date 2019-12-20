Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Down 2.6%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, 50,212 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 504,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Mackie cut shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. Equities analysts expect that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

