Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 6,050,871 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,051,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 254,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,129,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 193,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

