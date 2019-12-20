Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE CTVA opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $249,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

