Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Banc of California by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9,099.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 363,078 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

