Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNC. Desjardins upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.75. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.88.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.10%.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

