Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.20.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of CR opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

