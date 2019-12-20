Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.34, approximately 103,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,475,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 324,903 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

