Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Shares Up 5.1%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62, 13,947 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 158,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

