Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Up 3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 105,068 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,295,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $57,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

