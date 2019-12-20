Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 9.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 23,828 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 321,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

