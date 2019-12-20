Analysts Set $48.00 Target Price for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Deluxe an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

