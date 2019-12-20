Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.30

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.30 and last traded at $128.01, with a volume of 96837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $4,734,062 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,119,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

