Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.48

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 233442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.
The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38.
In other Cirrus Logic news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $837,333.84. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
