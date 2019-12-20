Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.48

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 233442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $837,333.84. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

