Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 4.4% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $23.17, 51,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 762,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.
In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
See Also: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.