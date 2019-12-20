Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 4.4% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $23.17, 51,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 762,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

