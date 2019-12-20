Zacks: Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $80.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,293,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 15.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 709,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Novanta by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

