Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mellanox Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the semiconductor producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Mellanox Technologies’ score:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

