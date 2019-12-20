Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Up 1.6%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64, 11,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 387,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a market cap of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 26.57% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.