Brokerages Expect Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCU. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 60.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $173,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,116,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

