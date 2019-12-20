Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.32

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 49741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gentherm by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.