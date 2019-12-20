Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.32

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 49741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gentherm by 53.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.
Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.