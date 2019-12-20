Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VCYT opened at $29.11 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc Stock
Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc Stock
Charles A. Pearce Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. Stock
Charles A. Pearce Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. Stock
Nutanix Inc COO David Sangster Sells 14,048 Shares
Nutanix Inc COO David Sangster Sells 14,048 Shares
Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Stock
Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Stock
Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 97,005 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Stock
Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 97,005 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Stock
Suma Krishnan Sells 9,112 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc Stock
Suma Krishnan Sells 9,112 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report