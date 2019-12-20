Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VCYT opened at $29.11 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

