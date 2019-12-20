Charles A. Pearce Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CACC opened at $446.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.21. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $356.12 and a 1 year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

