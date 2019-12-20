Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 14,048 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 14,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $987,299.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.