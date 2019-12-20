Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 2.14. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

