Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 97,005 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $517,036.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,839,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

