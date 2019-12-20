Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 97,005 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $517,036.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,839,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
