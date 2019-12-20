Suma Krishnan Sells 9,112 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 16th, Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,732,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

