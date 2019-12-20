Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $570,520.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $570,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,980,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $295,765.50.
- On Friday, November 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58.
- On Monday, October 14th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89.
FIVN stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 446.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
