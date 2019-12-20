Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $570,520.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $570,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,980,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $295,765.50.

On Friday, November 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58.

On Monday, October 14th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89.

FIVN stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 446.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

