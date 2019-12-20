Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$600,600.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00.

CNQ opened at C$41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.77. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

