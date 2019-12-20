Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman Sells $585,150.00 in Stock

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BKH stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,007,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Mizuho initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

