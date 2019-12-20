Abcam (LON:ABC) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Sell

Abcam (LON:ABC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

ABC opened at GBX 1,409 ($18.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,304.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,279. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($15.09), for a total value of £1,949,900 ($2,564,982.90). Also, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89). Insiders sold 199,884 shares of company stock worth $229,858,080 in the last 90 days.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Analyst Recommendations for Abcam (LON:ABC)

