Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

AZN opened at GBX 7,749.50 ($101.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,365.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,943.11. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

