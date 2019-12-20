Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

AZN opened at GBX 7,749.50 ($101.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,365.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,943.11. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

