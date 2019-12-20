Credit Suisse Group Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,200

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.92) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,749.50 ($101.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,365.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,943.11.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.