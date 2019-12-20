British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 630

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised British Land to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 553.08 ($7.28).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 608.20 ($8.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 586.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 553.49.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,748.62). Insiders have bought 2,046 shares of company stock worth $1,150,557 over the last ninety days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

