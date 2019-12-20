BT Group (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 169 at Deutsche Bank

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

