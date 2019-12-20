CSFB Begins Coverage on Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

CSFB began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOO. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 289.98 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.76. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 151.45 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.44.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

