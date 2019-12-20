Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 289.98 ($3.81) on Tuesday. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 151.45 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.