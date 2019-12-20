Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

LON:CAL opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.90. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Abcam Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Sell
Abcam Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Sell
Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca
Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca
Credit Suisse Group Boosts AstraZeneca Price Target to GBX 8,200
Credit Suisse Group Boosts AstraZeneca Price Target to GBX 8,200
British Land PT Raised to GBX 630
British Land PT Raised to GBX 630
BT Group PT Raised to GBX 169 at Deutsche Bank
BT Group PT Raised to GBX 169 at Deutsche Bank
CSFB Begins Coverage on Boohoo Group
CSFB Begins Coverage on Boohoo Group


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report