Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

LON:CAL opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.90. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

