Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of DEST stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. Destiny Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.87.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

