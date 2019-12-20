CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) versus Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Telekom Austria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.51 $60.74 million N/A N/A Telekom Austria $5.24 billion 1.01 $287.33 million $0.85 18.79

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CHORUS LTD/S and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telekom Austria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 6.99% 12.58% 3.95%

Dividends

CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Telekom Austria pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats CHORUS LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

