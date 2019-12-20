Brokerages Set $36.00 Target Price for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 477.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

