Zacks: Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given $31.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $124,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $314,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.48. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

