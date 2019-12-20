$0.24 EPS Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:GPX opened at $14.24 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.