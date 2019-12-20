Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,574 shares of company stock valued at $18,022,705 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

