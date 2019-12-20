Zacks: Analysts Expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $71,361.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,923 shares of company stock worth $13,372,542. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NMI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 49.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NMI by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NMI by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $34.76 on Friday. NMI has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.30.

NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

