Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.72

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 185967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 85,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $37,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326,883 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,056 and sold 1,058,831 shares valued at $39,599,232. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $4,133,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

