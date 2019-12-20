ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Shares Down 14.3%

ENTREC Corp (TSE:ENT)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 147,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 35,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENTREC Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

